Ticket prices are unsurprisingly high for the Sacramento Kings’ first round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings will have home-court advantage against the Warriors as Game 1 takes place April 15 at the Golden 1 Center.

And according to TickPick, it will be the most expensive first round NBA playoff game on record with the cheapest ticket being as high as $427. The get-in price for the Warriors games at Chase Center, meanwhile, are only $222 in contrast.

But again, it’s not all that surprising. After all, this will be the first time the Kings feature in the NBA playoffs since the 2005-06 campaign so it’s been a long 16-year drought for Sacramento fans.

In addition, they didn’t just scrape into the playoffs either — they have a legitimately good team that finished as the No. 3 seed with a 48-34 record thanks to the performances of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and company.

There’s also the fact that they’re facing the defending champions which may have increased prices just a tad. But regardless of the opponent, ticket prices were expected to be expensive and playoff-hungry Kings fans won’t mind paying top dollar for them either.

As far as the betting odds go, the Warriors are solid favorites over the Kings at -260 per FanDuel’s Sportsbook. While Golden State had a regular season to forget, they’re still the defending champions and have vastly superior playoff experience. Not to mention, the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry.

That said, the Kings still have home-court advantage and the Warriors notably struggled on the road with an 11-30 record.

One thing is for sure — it certainly promises to be an entertaining first-round series.