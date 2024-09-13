The Philadelphia 76ers had arguably the best move of the offseason when they acquired Paul George to place alongside stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green hopes that George is ready for what Sixers fans in Philly are about to unleash if he doesn't come through.

Philadelphia is considered one of the toughest places to play as a home team because of their raucous fanbase. They're extremely passionate and want their teams to do well, accepting nothing short of the very best.

Draymond Green gives Paul George a Philly warning

Paul George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. The move meant George, who saw Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors four times a year, would only see them twice.

Before the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Draymond Green did an interview with NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, where he issued a warning to George amid his departure to Philly.

“Good luck Paul George,” Draymond Green said. “Aw, he better play well or they're going to crush Paul George if he don't play well, oh my god. You know why they're gonna crush Paul George if he don't play well there? Because they already got a nasty taste in their mouth from their last three (small forward) that they had. With Tobias Harris. They never felt like he brought it, so that's why.”

When the Sixers fell to the 21-41 Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant and Desmond Bane earlier this year, Sixers fans let their team hear all about it.

“You know what the problem is with Philly though?” the Warriors star continued. “Philly fans are harder on their own team than they are on the opposing team. Like Philly killed their own players. The guys coming in and they're focused on crushing their guys so much, that they really don't kill you when you go to Philly like that. Like they be crushing their own guys. That's the point. It's hard to last there.”

Over the years, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were two players who really got to hear it from the home fans at home. Both struggled with consistency, injury, and accountability during their times in Philly, proving that there is little patience in the Northeast.

Paul George is going to be a major upgrade for the 76ers over Tobias Harris, especially in the playoffs when knockdown shooting and playmaking is needed. That being said, George has also struggled with consistency, injuries, and taking accountability for his shortcomings over the years as well.

“Paul George better play well. And they better win.”

Draymond Green and the Warriors, on the other hand, are not expected to be championship contenders, but the team is hoping for a big Stephen Curry year to lead them into the postseason.

In 55 appearances for the Warriors last year, Draymond Green averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game on 49.7 percent shooting.

Paul George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Clippers as their number two option last season.