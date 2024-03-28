The Los Angeles Clippers headed east to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in the City of Brotherly Love. Star guard James Harden was serenaded with a chorus of boos during the game as Philadelphia jumped out to a 30-18 first quarter lead.
Harden scored two points and dished out three assists during the quarter, as 76ers fans' reactions became the story of the young night.
The Clippers came into the game on the heels of an embarrassing loss to the Pacers that caused Coach Tyronn Lue to question his team's identity. A former Harden teammate called him out for bailing on the Clippers media.
Things got even more challenging on Wednesday as Harden faced the wrath of the fanbase of his former team.
Boos Rain Down on Harden at Wells Fargo Arena
Harden and the Clippers battled the Sixers on Wednesday and fell behind the eight-ball early. The Clips were forced to contend not just with Joel Embiid and the rest of Coach Nick Nurse's team, but also with a heaping helping of vitriol from Philly fans during the intros and beyond.
James Harden got boo'd by Sixers fans during the Clippers pregame intros
“(Expletive) Philly fans,” one fan said in response to the Clippers star's return.
“LMAO,” another fan added, seemingly to revel in the chorus of boos that greeted the longtime NBA All-Star. Harden pushed his totals to 11 points and six assists as the first half wound down, rising to the challenge of dueling against many of his former teammates including the reigning MVP Embiid.
Fan Reactions to Clippers' Harden vs. Sixers Pour In
Fans and analysts continued to comment on the shocking turn of events that was mostly expected but still quite jarring to some watchers. The Clippers star Harden continually received more and more boos but managed to play through it and was quite successful in the process.
The boos James Harden is getting every time he touches the ball are deafening
One watcher commented on the irony of the 76ers still employing forward Tobias Harris, which somehow made the Harden situation seem less frustrating now that he's having success in the City of Angels.
Not Ben Simmons-level boos for James Harden back in Philly, they are more "You weren't here that long, we weren't ever making the finals anyway, that offseason video from China is still funny, and we are still somehow paying Tobias instead of Jimmy" boos.
“LMAO, petty franchise,” another fan added.
“Need a Tobias over me? Rant from Harden if the Clippers win tonight,” another fan added.
The Clippers trailed by four points at the half as Harden finished with 11 points, leading the 44-27 Clippers in scoring against his former team.
James Harden vs. the Sixers at the half:
11 PTS
50% FG
40% 3PT
6 AST / 1 TO
Silencing the boos and keeping his team in the game. pic.twitter.com/i3kp9vKY0a
