The number stats wouldn’t tell you that Jonathan Kuminga is better this season. The Golden State Warriors sophomore has seemingly taken a step back on the offensive side of the floor. But Kuminga himself feels he’s turning the corner in terms of what the Warriors need from him. After the Warriors’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, he got head coach Steve Kerr to agree and so did Draymond Green.

Kuminga had himself a night off the bench against the Hornets with 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting clip while also tallying six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. What stood out to Green was his defense, not mincing words on how he described what he saw from the 20-year-old, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“He f—ing locks up now,” Draymond Green said. “I think it’s very impressive to see. Not that you never thought he was capable, but to see the maturity and buying into a role. Like, ‘Oh, that’s my role, that’s what I need to do. I’m going to go do that better than anyone.’

“We’ve seen his impact over the last few weeks,” the Warriors star continued. “He’s hawking every point guard he gets on. … As a competitor, you lose your spot in the rotation, what are you going to do to get it back? Some sulk. Most sulk. Then some go and take it back. That’s what he’s done.”

The Warriors are struggling to keep their head above water as they try to climb the Western Conference playoff picture. The margin for error to play their youngsters when they struggle is growing slimmer with every passing week. Kuminga is swimming on the deep end now and doesn’t look like he’s going to go back.