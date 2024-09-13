Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has always said what he feels and never holds back. That's part of what makes him so unique in his position as one of the Warriors leaders as they won four NBA championships. It's also what makes makes a lot of fanbases like the Celtics, Knicks, and 76ers hate him.

Green will be starting his 13th season in the NBA this year, all with the Warriors. He's seen the Warriors at some of their lowest points while also winning multiple championships, but his demeanor and approach never changed.

Draymond Green on Sixers, Celtics, and Knicks fans

During a recent football betting Instagram Live show with NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Green was asked about which fanbases he considered the s**tiest between three teams: Philadelphia, Boston, and New York.

“Philly, New York and Boston?” Green repeated the question. “Oh my god. That's disgusting.”

Number one was no surprise, given the Warriors played in the NBA Finals against them just two years ago.

“I'm gonna have to automatically say Boston is number one because I played in the NBA Finals against them and that just brings out a different level of hatred from a fanbase,” Draymond Green explained. “So Boston's number one for sure based on that.”

If you remember the 2022 NBA Finals, you remember Celtics fans absolutely going at Green every chance they got. From the, “F**k you Draymond,” chants to the, “Draymond sucks,” chants, it was a bloodbath whenever the series shifted to Boston.

The Warriors ultimately won that series in six games on Boston's home floor, but it was an absolutely raucous crowd for Games 3, 4, and 6.

Next Draymond Green shifted his attention to Philadelphia and New York, which was no easy task for him to choose from.

“Number two, for me, is…,” Green paused for a few seconds before continuing. “[Philly] fans are awful, but we've always beat Philly mostly in my career so they've never been able to be kind of be so nasty because we've won so much there. So I'm gonna go New Y— But I haven't had problems with Knicks fans either. They're gonna crush me this year because I picked against them which was true and they lost in the NBA Playoffs and they were like, ‘ah, now we don't like Draymond,' but I haven't had many issues with Knicks fans but just on knowing who they are and, because we've always smacked them too, what most people experiences are with those fanbases.

“I'm gonna go Philly two and the Knicks three.”

Draymond Green is right

So the final order on Green's “s**tiest fanbases was Celtics, 76ers, and Knicks.

Green didn't lie when he said his Warriors have dominated the Philadelphia 76ers. Over his career, the Warriors are 17-5 against the Sixers when Green plays.

Green and the Warriors have had similar success against the New York Knicks, winning 16 of the 22 matchups whenever Green plays.

The Warriors' head-to-head against the Boston Celtics when Draymond Green plays is much more competitive, with Boston winning that 12-11

But Green also wanted to add another point about fans in Philadelphia.

“You know what the problem is with Philly though? Philly fans are harder on their own team than they are on the opposing team. Like Philly killed their own players. The guys coming in, and they're focused on crushing their guys so much, that they really don't kill you when you go to Philly like that. Like they be crushing their own guys. That's the point. It's hard to last there.”

And Green is right about that as well.