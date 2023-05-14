A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The offseason has officially started for the Golden State Warriors after their heartbreaking Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Stephen Curry and the defending champs put up a formidable fight, but in the end, they were just overpowered by a Lakers side that clearly have bad intentions this season.

Now that the dust is slowly beginning to settle on Golden State’s season-ending defeat, Draymond Green decided that it would be a good time to fire a savage shot at the NBA for their supposed role in the Warriors’ NBA Playoffs exit. Apparently, Dray has some sort of ill will brewing:

“And so I do say: you guys didn’t let us win another f**king championship,” Green said. “Kudos. Congratulations. This year. Just this year.”

Green did not go into specifics as he opted to keep his message cryptic. After all, the Warriors vet can definitely still get fined for criticizing the NBA regardless of the fact that their season is now over.

Perhaps Dray’s rant has something to do with the officiating? There was a lot of talk about flopping throughout the Lakers series, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr going as far as blatantly calling out LA for their gamesmanship. Is Draymond Green implying that the Lakers got a little bit of help from the league?

Whatever the case might be, Green has promised that the Warriors will be back next season. This year was a forgettable campaign for Golden State in more ways than one, but it is clear that Green and the rest of the squad intend to come back stronger in 2023-24.