Andrew Wiggins was sensational for the Golden State Warriors in their Game 5 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 6 of the playoff series, however, Wiggins was non-impactful at all and even failed to reach double digits in scoring.

Wiggins finished with just six points on 2-of-8 shooting during Friday’s game. The Lakers eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs as a result, with the team unable to put up a fight at all in the 122-101 beating.

For those unaware, though, Wiggins landed on the injury report prior to the showdown due to the rib injury that he sustained in Game 5. While he was eventually given the greenlight to play, the veteran forward admitted he was not at his best in Game 6 and his injury affected his performance. In his exit interview with the media on Saturday, Wiggins confessed that he was in a lot of pain throughout the contest, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.

When Wiggins’ rib injury was revealed heading to Game 6, there were already fears that the issue would bother him. And clearly, that was the case. Wiggins didn’t really have to say it as well, especially since his uncharacteristic performance from Friday night says it all.

The good thing for Andrew Wiggins is that there’s no need for some sort of surgery or major treatment since he’ll be able to heal from the injury with some rest. Nonetheless, it will definitely be a painful next couple of days for the 28-year-old, with his injury now paired with a heartbreaking NBA Playoffs exit.