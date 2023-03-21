Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Draymond Green didn’t hold back as he slammed those Twitter trolls and social media users who are spreading false stories about Andrew Wiggins’ absence from the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins has been out for the Warriors for over a month now, last playing with the team on February 13 against the Washington Wizards. Golden State has not provided a specific reason why he has to take some time away from the team aside from the fact that it’s for personal reasons.

Amid his mysterious absence, however, a nasty rumor claiming that there’s infidelity involved spread like wildfire online. The cheating allegations involved his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, but it is worth noting and emphasizing that the allegations are unsubstantiated. Johnson herself has denied the rumors and slammed those sharing the ugly and heartbreaking fake news.

Green came to the defense of Wiggins as well and called for everyone to stop spreading the rumors. He called it “disgusting” and effectively denied the talks.

“Sometimes people disgust me. You don’t know what someone is dealing with, and then you make them deal with THAT?… Stop it, it’s disgusting,” Draymond Green said on his podcast.

Andrew Wiggins and his family certainly don’t deserve to be dragged through the mud like that. Whatever they are going through, it is private matter and no one has the right to talk about them or make such accusations.

It is clear what Wiggins is going through is a serious matter, and instead of making assumptions of what’s going on, what the Warriors star needs is support and understanding.