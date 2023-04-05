Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Clearly, the NBA wants the players to start taking regular season games more seriously, as they instituted a 65 games played minimum for players to become eligible for the regular season awards. Even then, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in his NBA career, believes that one of the league’s newest rules will spawn an undesirable effect that should cause some considerable pushback.

“I can appreciate this and everyone will appreciate this until you got bums on the All-NBA team and winning awards because someone didn’t qualify because they missed 10 games at some point in the season due to an ankle injury,” the Warriors forward said on the Draymond Green Show by the Volume Sports.

“When you look back in history and you got a bum on the All-NBA second team or first team because guys missed some games, it won’t be so appreciated then and everybody will be complaining now.”

The fiery Warriors forward then added that the very same party that wants to incentivize players to keep on suiting up will eventually be the ones who will regret the institution of such a rule.

“You know who else will be complaining? I think owners are going to end up complaining when they find a bum that they have to give an extension to that made the All-NBA team. And now they’re coming there asking you for max and supermax [contracts] because they made an All-NBA team? They will get to complaining. Because you gonna have a guy making $200 million dollars producing at an $80 million level,” Green added.

Load management has been a tricky subject to navigate for those in the NBA. Some view the 82-game regular season as something of an unnecessarily long grind, especially when the games truly start to matter in the middle of April. Thus, resting here and there helps keep them fresh for when it matters most.

Nevertheless, Draymond Green certainly comes from a place of being defensive, especially when Warriors star Steph Curry will miss the 65-game mark two seasons in a row (Curry missed the mark by just one last season).

But Green could very well end up being correct with his assessment, as the games played minimum leaves a lot of variables out of the players’ control.