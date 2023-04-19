A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors are at a real disadvantage right now against the Sacramento Kings in their NBA Playoffs first-round series. This is after the Kings pulled off another very impressive victory on Tuesday to secure a 2-0 series advantage against the defending champs. To make matters worse, the NBA has decided to slap Draymond Green with a one-game suspension for his foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis, thereby forcing the former Defensive Player of the Year to miss Game 3 on Thursday.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers has now spoken out about the league’s decision to prevent Green from playing in this make-or-break game. According to the high-ranking executive, this is not the first time they have been placed in this situation. He also knows that there’s nothing more he can do in terms of possibly contesting the suspension:

“We’ve been here before,” Myers said, via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “… Once these decisions are made, there’s no appellate court. It’s over. You can react however you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s not playing … it doesn’t matter.”

Bob Myers clearly isn’t happy with the suspension, but he is well aware of the fact that any attempt to question the NBA’s decision will be futile at this point. He probably also knows that Draymond Green is not completely innocent here, and perhaps the Warriors GM knows deep down that given Dray’s history, he was going to face some sort of consequence for his actions in Game 2.

Losing Green is a considerable blow for the Warriors, but it isn’t exactly the end of the world for them. However, if they lose Game 3, then we will likely be having a very different conversation.