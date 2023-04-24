David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Golden State Warriors evened their first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings at two games apiece on Sunday, and they did so by doing the same thing they did in Game 3. That was to keep the exact same starting five. It’s as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That also meant that Draymond Green, returning from his one game suspension for his stomp on Domantas Sabonis, was going to be coming off the bench. It didn’t matter much though as Green still closed the game. As has become customary for Green following Warriors games, he took to his podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ to fully address his bench role in Game 4.

“Who f*cking cares how I feel?” —@Money23Green shares how he volunteered to come off the bench in Game 4: https://t.co/ODTDJ4lLPl pic.twitter.com/BGq7JDqs1S — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I went to Coach Kerr after the game, I told him right then, yo Coach, if I need to come off the bench, fine, I’ll come off the bench no problem,” Green said. “The one thing that I didn’t want to happen was like I come back and everybody’s like this is where Loon comes out the starting lineup. That’s bulls**t, like you’re an awful f**king teammate if that’s what you think should happen. . .as a leader of a team, that’s how you lose guys.”

Even off the bench, Draymond Green made his impact felt. He finished with 12 points, ten rebounds and seven assists and a made a critical defensive decision in helping off Harrison Barnes to force De’Aaron Fox to give up the ball in the closing seconds. Many things can be said about Green but one thing is for sure, he is 100 percent the ultimate teammate.