Perhaps the writing was on the wall this afternoon, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that there were “definitely more things to consider today, given our performance the other night.”

Nonetheless, it was still a bit surprising when the Warriors announced that veteran forward Draymond Green would be coming off of the bench for Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings. Green has only come off the bench twice since the 2014-15 season, starting in 128 consecutive playoff games.

Though heralded for his defense, playmaking, toughness, and competitive fire since becoming a full-time starter for Golden State, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reports that Green’s benching is a decision that “stemmed from the Warriors’ desire to split up their non-shooters and separate Green and Kevon Looney.”

Andrews adds that the Warriors liked their spacing while Green was suspended for Game 3, while also having “discussions with Green about needing to simplify and slow down the game after the first two games of the series were littered with turnovers.”

For his part, Green was “receptive to coming off the bench,” per Andrews.

Green’s future in Golden State has been the subject of discussion all season and Jordan Poole — who he has a curious history with — replacing him in the starting lineup is interesting for more than how it improves their spacing.

After all, during his absence, the Warriors were able to get their first win of the series and it was no coincidence.

That said, whether that game was a one-off or gave Golden State a strategy they could lean on moving forward will be seen soon.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. EST.