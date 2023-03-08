It was a frustrating night all around for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Jordan Poole felt it a little extra after getting called for a rather soft technical foul in their 137-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Warriors big man JaMychal Green was called for an offensive foul, which prompted Poole, who was holding the ball, to toss it toward the referee. The official clearly felt there was animus with the gesture as he immediately whistled him for a technical foul. Judge for yourself below if it was a quick whistle or a deserved penalty:

Jordan Poole got hit with a technical foul for passing the ball to the ref 🤨pic.twitter.com/S6rbf5vzdr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

With the Warriors trailing in the fourth quarter at that point, it was certainly an inopportune time to give the Thunder a free point. Isaiah Joe did miss the freebie, but that didn’t stop Dub Nation from sounding irate by Jordan Poole’s technical. Ball don’t lie?

soft refs ruining the game, he did a simple bounce pass lmao — SAGE (@MasterSage_) March 8, 2023

“ Technical foul on Jordan Poole for giving me the ball “ — WARRIOR 🥷🏽🌉 (@BaeArea3) March 8, 2023

he was questioning the integrity of the crew with that pass🤣 do better @NBAOfficial — 𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰 (@giantsxwarriors) March 8, 2023

While the play didn’t come back to bite them, the Warriors still ended up losing a crucial Western Conference affair. Golden State’s lack of support around Stephen Curry was glaring considering he dropped 40 points and 10 three-pointers. A night like that usually equates to a win for the visitors.

A poor night from Jordan Poole didn’t help as the Warriors guard finished with just 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting off the bench. His struggles have been evident since the All-Star break and continued to plague him all evening.

With just two and a half games separating the 5th seed from being out of the play-in picture entirely, every game counts for Golden State.