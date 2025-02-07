After the five-team Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade to the Golden State Warriors became official, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed the benefits of adding a player of Bulter's caliber to his roster. Joining superstar Stephen Curry and veteran Draymond Green, Kerr is confident Jimmy will be a catalyst to stopping Golden State's epic collapses in 2024-25.

Kerr says the addition of Butler is key to closing out games on a high note, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Steve Kerr believes Jimmy Butler will “settle” the Warriors down in clutch moments. Called the collapse in Utah last night a good example: “Ten-point lead with three minutes left, I’m confident we close out that game with Jimmy.”

The Warriors suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history against the Memphis Grizzlies in December. In a 144-93 blowout, Golden State lost by 51 points, its fifth-biggest deficit ever. Then, the champion Boston Celtics defeated the Warriors 125-85 on January 20.

However, the Warriors are slightly below .500 (25-26), while tied with the Sacramento Kings for tenth place in the Western Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler takes a subtle shot at Heat during Warriors presser

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler is excited about his fresh start with his new team. After he was formally introduced by the organization, Butler took a subtle shot at the Heat.

Butler spoke about the jubilation he has amid joining the Warriors, but still alluded to the two suspensions he was served with his old team, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“The biggest part was just getting here to be able to play basketball. I just want to be able to go out there and do what I've been doing for a very long time — have fun, smile, and run, and not just feel like I'm doing cardio all game,” Butler said. “I’m very, very happy I’m not getting suspended anymore.”

The Warriors will look to maximize their championship window with four-time champions Stephen Curry and Draymond Green joining forces with their new starting forward. Butler agreed to a new two-year, $110 million contract extension with the Warriors, per ESPN's Sham Charania.

Making a significant push toward the Western Conference's upper echelon won't be easy for the Warriors. In a competitive Western Conference, it'll take a lot of hard work and determination. However, with Butler in tow, his impact could be the difference between the Warriors squeezing into the playoffs and making a deep run.