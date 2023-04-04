A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a major bombshell on Monday about Andrew Wiggins’ much-awaited return to the court for the Golden State Warriors. According to Woj, Wiggins is expected to re-join the team “early this week,” which only means that his return is imminent. We are now already approaching the middle of the week, and with the Dubs set to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the fans want to know: Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Thunder

At this point, Andrew Wiggins isn’t ready to play just yet. He has officially been listed as out for Tuesday’s game against OKC, which at this point, isn’t surprising at all.

To be clear, Woj’s report indicated that Wiggins is expected to rejoin the team early this week. As of writing, there still has been no confirmation that he has actually come back. The former All-Star will also need to get his conditioning back after having missed so much time for the Warriors. Nevertheless, with the defending champs still fighting for positioning in the West, you can be sure that Wiggins will be inserted back into the lineup as soon as he’s ready.

In other injury news, Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors, while the Thunder will be without Kenrich Williams for Tuesday’s clash.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is no.