The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and the Golden State Warriors are about to get a massive boost. After missing 21 games, the Warriors are expected to get Andrew Wiggins back this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

‘ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West.’

Wiggins’ return to the Warriors lineup couldn’t come at a better time. With the final week of the NBA regular season here, the Warriors are in the 6th spot in the Western Conference and trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

The absence of Andrew Wiggins took an ugly turn with some unfortunate rumors swirling of his whereabouts, although those were quickly debunked.

Nonetheless, the Warriors need Wiggins on the court if they want to repeat as NBA Champions. He is averaging 17.1 PPG with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on a 47 percent clip from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point land. Wiggins last played on February 14, scoring 29 points against the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night and the Sacramento Kings on Friday before finishing the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. With the Warriors clinging on to the 6th seed, they need to win one or two more games if they hope to avoid the play-in, and having Wiggins back should help them in that regard.