Steve Kerr finally read writing on the wall that was there weeks before James Wiseman began his largely disappointing third NBA season. As his veteran-laden team pushes for a second-half rise up the packed Western Conference standings, Kerr admitted earlier this week that the former No. 2 overall draft pick would likely remain outside the Golden State Warriors’ rotation.

“Do the math. It’s hard to get four centers into a game, especially in 2023…I’m not afraid to put him in, but at the same time we have a lot of bodies at that spot,” he said of Wiseman’s role after returning from injury.

Ever a players’ coach, Kerr fully understands that reality is a tough pill for Wiseman to swallow, and has let him know it on multiple occasions since 2022-23 tipped off.

“One of the things I tell James from time to time is, I feel bad for him because of the circumstances,” Kerr said Thursday on Damon and Ratto. “Bottom line is he’s a really talented young guy playing on a veteran team, so he’s in a situation where he’s not getting as many reps and as much playing time as he would in a different set of circumstances.

“He’s wonderful to coach. I’ve said many times, I’m a huge fan, and however this plays out we don’t know. But I hope I get to continue to coach him and I hope that he can develop here and get more opportunities as we go forward.”

Wiseman missed nearly a month of play after spraining his left ankle in a late December practice. He was finally cleared to play in Wednesday’s thrilling comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but didn’t get off the bench as Golden State continued opening small with Draymond Green at the five and backed him up with Kevon Looney and JaMychal Green.

Wiseman began the season in the rotation, quickly falling out of favor as Warriors reserve units struggled mightily on both sides of the ball. He was sent to the G League in mid-November then called up a month later, showing subtle improvement in a couple key areas while getting playing time off the bench. But Wiseman’s subsequent ankle injury stalled that progress, the gravity of which wouldn’t have been enough to cement his role with a full-strength Golden State squad regardless.

Expect Wiseman’s court time over the season’s remainder to come when the Warriors are short-handed or dealing with extended late-game garbage time. Assuming he’s not moved at the trade deadline to strengthen Golden State’s depth for another title and cut into Joe Lacob’s projected record luxury-tax bill for next season, it’s crystal clear by now that Wiseman, understandably, won’t get the opportunity to make his real mark with the Warriors until 2023-24.