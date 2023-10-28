The Golden State Warriors (1-1) earned an impressive victory over the Sacramento Kings Friday night, but it might come at a slight cost. In addition to Steph Curry, a valued role player is in doubt for Sunday's road matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable for the third game of the season with left foot soreness, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The Warriors' Saturday practice session will not bring much clarity. All the veterans were given the day off, except for Draymond Green, who is expected to make his season debut in Houston.

The 2023-24 campaign is potentially a make-or-break one for Kuminga. His game is gradually coming along, with his natural athletic gifts on display more last season. He scored 12 points in each of the Warriors' first two games this year and recorded two steals and a block in the win versus the Kings.

It is imperative that Kuminga gets into a groove, which is obviously harder to do if he is forced to miss a game. The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft enjoyed a strong preseason, and head coach Steve Kerr plans for him to be a viable contributor throughout the season. If he can fully unlock his offensive arsenal, Golden State will tremendously benefit from his presence inside.

Even if the Dubs are shorthanded, they should be able to post a competitive effort against the 0-2 Rockets, especially with Green back. Still, continuity is paramount for this group. The Warriors are at their best when the chemistry is flowing high. Jonathan Kuminga will see how his foot feels and try to keep his promising start going.