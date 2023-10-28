Stephen Curry has popped up on the Golden State Warriors' injury report, listed as questionable for his team's Sunday matchup with the Houston Rockets due to left foot soreness.

Curry nor anyone else on the Warriors mentioned his discomfort following his epic performance in Friday's hard-earned win over the Sacramento Kings, though Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports he was icing his foot in the locker room. With Golden State facing a road back-to-back against the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans that begins Sunday night, the team could elect to sit Curry in Houston simply due to mounting wear and tear of the 82-game grind.

The 35-year-old is subject to an age exception in new rules implemented this season on player participation that allow him to sit for one half of back-to-backs without penalty from the league office.

Curry scored 41 points on ridiculous 14-of-19 shooting against the Kings, effectively ending their furious late-game comeback hopes with a catch-and-shoot triple from Andrew Wiggins with 43 seconds remaining. It marked the eighth time of Curry's career he's scored at least 40 points on better than 70% field goal shooting, a staggering blend of production and efficiency made all the more impressive by Sacramento throwing consistent double-teams at him in the late third and fourth quarters.

Expect Stephen Curry to suit up against New Orleans on Monday if he sits out against the Rockets. Either way, Draymond Green is set to make his 2023-24 debut in Houston after spraining his ankle early in training camp. Green isn't sure whether he'll start or come off the bench vs. Ime Udoka's team, adding another wrinkle to Steve Kerr's lineup decisions should Curry be sidelined.

Golden State and Houston tipoff from Toyota Center at 4:00 p.m. (PT).