In a bitter end to the Golden State Warriors‘ season, Jordan Poole‘s underwhelming performance in the playoffs only added salt to the wounds of the passionate fans. Over the last five games of the series, Poole accumulated more fouls (14) than field goals (13), per NBA on ESPN. Although he scored an impressive 21 points in Game 1, he managed a mere 26 points combined from Game 2 to Game 6.

The Warriors found themselves on the wrong side of a 122-101 rout in Game 6 at the Crypto.com Arena. Spearheading the Lakers’ assault was LeBron James, who notched up 30 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Not to be outdone, Anthony Davis shrugged off a head injury from Game 5 to contribute 17 points and pull down 20 rebounds.

In stark contrast, the Warriors seemed to lack the firepower. Stephen Curry’s solo efforts – a commendable 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists – fell short of salvaging their season, as he was the only starter to score in double figures.

Throughout the 2023 playoffs, Poole averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds across 13 games. A gifted athlete and natural shooting guard, Poole’s prowess at the rim and shooting from the outside were noticeably absent when it mattered the most. His underwhelming performance is a far cry from the dynamic playmaker that fans have come to expect.

With this disappointing chapter now closed, the Warriors and Poole will have to regroup and refocus their efforts, ready to bounce back next season. After all, in the NBA, redemption is just a game away. We’ll see what changes are made this summer.