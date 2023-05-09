ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers came down to the wire in Game 4. Three points ended up being the difference, which made Jordan Poole’s goose egg on the box score even more glaring.

It wasn’t easy for Warriors fans to stomach Lonnie Walker’s 15-point fourth quarter ultimately being the final boost LA needed to take a commanding 3-1 lead. That microwave off-the-bench role was the exact one they needed Poole to fill. Instead, the fourth-year guard missed all four of his shot attempts and turned the ball over twice in just 10 minutes of game action.

Steve Kerr pulled the plug on Jordan Poole after just two minutes in the third quarter, sitting him for the entire fourth.

The disappearing act was completely visible to Warriors fans, who were quick to call it out on social media.

“How would you describe Jordan Poole?” pic.twitter.com/GsLEnQanSA — Playoff Klay (@PlayoffKlay106) May 9, 2023

we miss this Jordan Poole 😔 pic.twitter.com/N1s47T7DFp — jose ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) May 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many Warriors fans lamented Lonnie Walker producing more for the Lakers in one quarter than Jordan Poole did throughout the entire series.

Kuminga & Jordan Poole crying about minutes and roles while Lonnie Walker stayed ready and took full advantage of his opportunity btw. — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker 13pt 4Q

Jordan Poole 11pts in the last 3 games combined Hilarious — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 9, 2023

Poole was far from the only Warriors player to struggle. Stephen Curry had a rare off shooting night from three-point range, finishing with a brutal 3-for-14 clip. Neither Klay Thompson nor Draymond Green managed to score in double figures. But having Poole struggle as well exacerbates the problem and puts even more pressure on Curry and the rest to produce.

The most disappointing part of Jordan Poole is that he was supposed to be the secondary creator that allowed Steph to stay fresh for when he needed to be the primary creator. JP being ineffective puts all of the creation load on Steph and results in him tiring out. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 9, 2023

There’s more than one reason Stephen Curry and co. are just one game away from their season ending. It’s not just Jordan Poole. But things could be drastically different had he played closer to the level Warriors fans saw him reach during their title run last season.