The Golden State Warriors had an incredibly weird home and road dichotomy this season. They were world-beaters at home and couldn’t beat anyone on the road. That pattern continued in Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings as they fell 0-1 early in the series. To make matters worse, Jordan Poole suffered an ankle injury on a drive to the basket. Now it appears as if Poole’s status for Game 2 is in doubt as per Anthony Slate of The Athletic.

Jordan Poole is questionable for Game 2 tomorrow night in Sacramento. He rolled his left ankle on a drive last night. Was icing it postgame. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 17, 2023

Jordan Poole is questionable on the Warriors injury report and his potential absence looms large for a Warriors team that is trying to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole. Poole has been a key player for the Warriors and played an integral role on their championship team last season. He overcame a slow start to this season and had been having a solid year.

He played in all 82 games for the Warriors this season including 43 starts. He had been averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists with shooting splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Poole finished Game 1 with 17 points, one rebound and three assists off the bench. The Warriors bench is not particularly strong and if Poole is forced to miss games, that would be a huge blow to them.

Last season Poole had a strong playoff run to the tune of 17.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists with shooting splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line. Fans will hope that they don’t see Jordan Poole on the Warriors injury report.