The Golden State Warriors suffered a close but tough defeat against the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 — but it’s nothing they can’t come back from.

Steve Kerr’s men played well for the most part and even had a second-half 10-point lead in front of what was only an electric Sacramento crowd experiencing its first playoff game since 2006.

However, a combination of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk enjoying impressive playoff debuts with 38 and 32 points respectively and the returning Andrew Wiggins missing a clutch three-pointer to take the lead meant the Kings were able to take Game 1.

Andrew Wiggins had a WIDE OPEN look to take the lead and missed 😬 pic.twitter.com/XzJFWUovsY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

While some, like ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith are worried about the Warriors’ chances against an exciting, young team such as the Kings, Kerr is looking at the positives as he delivered a promise to Golden State fans.

“All in all, to come out here, 10-point lead in the second half, did plenty of good things, had a chance to win at the end, I think we’re in a pretty good place,” Kerr said after the game. “We just couldn’t complete the game, but it’s a seven-game series so we’ll bounce back.”

Kerr is absolutely right as on any other day, this could have easily been a Warriors road win — even with their struggles away from Chase Center this season.

And while Draymond Green would have liked to have finished the series in four games, even he acknowledged it would be difficult, so the Warriors dropping a game isn’t all that surprising.

Game 2 takes place Monday in Sacramento and will serve as a chance for the Warriors to level the series.