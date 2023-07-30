One could argue that with Kevin Durant in the mix, the Golden State Warriors had one of the most formidable lineups in the history of the NBA. They had two championships to show for it, too.

As they always say, however, all good things must come to an end. In terms of Durant's marriage with the Warriors, their high-profile divorce came to be after just three seasons. There's also no denying that Draymond Green played a key role in Durant eventually opting to jump ship to team up with Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent episode of Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' All the Smoke podcast, Durant, who now plies his trade with the Phoenix Suns, opened up about the infamous Draymond Green moment that turned out to have a significant impact on KD's decision to leave the Warriors.

For context, Green and Durant ended up having a shouting match on the bench after the former saw KD's heated reaction to Green refusing to pass the ball in the dying second of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant admits that that argument was a turning point for him:

“I'm just so confused at that point because he never ever did nothing like that before,” Durant said. “Everybody on the bench was confused, too. … He started going off. … For him to say that type of s**t to me, it just threw me for a loop. I just started isolating myself after that cause I didn't feel like nobody really talked about it. It was just swept under the rug. And to me, it was just like, ‘We can move past it but let's all talk about it cause that's a huge moment in this whole dynasty.'”

While Kevin Durant did not exactly say that that argument was what made him decide to leave the Warriors, it is clear that it had a massive impact on his mindset. He also seems to have implied here that the Warriors organization and the rest of the squad may have been at fault too for not handling the matter as well as they could have.

This just makes you wonder: what could have been for the Warriors if KD and Draymond had not butted heads?