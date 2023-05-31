Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant may have been long gone from the Golden State Warriors, but there’s no doubt he remains appreciative of his time with the franchise. That much is clear as he paid tribute to Bob Myers, who announced his departure from the team on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Myers confirmed that he is stepping down from his post as the Warriors’ president and general manager. It came after the Dubs failed to defend their title in the 2023 playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

As tributes and loving messages for Myers pour in, Durant also made sure to show the former Golden State exec some love. After all, Myers had a big role in bringing KD to the Bay Area back in 2016 as he engineered one of the best teams ever assembled in the history of the league.

On his Instagram Story, Durant uploaded a photo of him and Myers after they won their second straight title in 2018. Durant won Finals MVP back then. While Durant didn’t put any caption on his post, his message was loud and clear: he respects Myers and enjoyed their time together while it lasted.

Kevin Durant just posted this photo of Bob Meyers on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/kbvhRBc9Zm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

Aside from Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry also took to social media to honor Bob Myers. In a heartfelt message, he thanked Myers not only for being a great GM, but also for being an awesome human being and good friend.

“Before the trophies and the memories over this run, I remember I told you ‘you better get it right!’ And you did. The GM role was great and you did your thing, but Forever grateful for you as a friend forever. Changed each other’s lives! Enjoy the next chapter my guy,” Curry shared.

While Myers would have probably wished his last year with the Dubs ended with a title, there’s no denying that he has done a lot for the franchise.