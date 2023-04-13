A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It was reported on Thursday that Andrew Wiggins is now expected to make his much-awaited return to action for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their Game 1 showdown against the Sacramento Kings. Given that he has been out of commission for two and a half months due to his dad’s medical condition, it comes as no surprise that the Warriors are choosing to ease Wiggins back into the fold.

According to NBA guru Shams Charania, Wiggins is expected to be on a 20-to-25-minute restriction in Game 1 against Sacramento. At this point, however, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is hesitant to confirm nor deny this report:

“On one hand, Wiggs is one of those guys who doesn’t seem to fall out of shape … on the other hand he hasn’t played in 10 weeks,” Kerr said, via ESPN reporter Kendra Andrews.

According to the four-time NBA champion coach, the Warriors will watch Wiggins’ progress over the next couple of days before making a final decision on his minutes limit for Sunday’s all-important matchup. Shams also reports that Wiggins is likely to come off the bench in his first game back.

Regardless of how limited he will be in Game 1, the fact of the matter is that Andrew Wiggins will have a significant impact not only on that opening matchup but in this entire series as well. As we have seen in the past, Wiggins has the ability to be a game-changer for the Warriors, and this is exactly what the defending champs are hoping for in their first-round showdown against the No. 3 seed Kings.