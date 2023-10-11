Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have spent their entire careers with the Golden State Warriors. Through all the ups and downs they have faced over the years, these three have stuck together and created this generation's dominant dynasty. Winning four titles since 2015 is no easy feat, yet this is exactly what Golden State has accomplished.

As he prepares for his 13th NBA season, Thompson is not only looking to help the Warriors get back to the NBA Finals, but also prove his doubters wrong. Coming off of two major leg injuries, which would have ruined most player's careers, Klay still has a lot to give to the game of basketball and is hunting for his fifth ring. This is why he is nowhere near the end of the line even though he is entering the final year of his contract.

For the Warriors, this offseason was all about cutting costs, as they have carried one of the league's largest tax bills year after year. Keeping their core together and chasing more titles seems like the direction things are heading in, which is why they have interest in agreeing to a new extension with Thompson.

There is nowhere else Klay would rather be than next to Curry and Green on the Warriors, which is why he envisions spending the remainder of his career in the Bay Area.

“Yes. Absolutely. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” Thompson told The Athletic's Anthony Slater when asked about staying with the Warriors. “To play for one franchise, man? That’s so rare. In any sport. Football. Baseball. Basketball. Australian Rules Football. To play for one club is insane. It’s some real legendary stuff. Even what Udonis Haslem did. He’s revered in Miami. Locally. That’s what I cherish.”

Even though he is now 32 years old and struggled late in the postseason last year, Thompson still believes he is in the prime of his career. Even though he missed two full seasons due to injury, Klay managed to average 21.9 points per game and make a league-high 301 threes during the 2022-23 season.

He is valuable to the Warriors not just on the court, but off the court as well and in the locker room. The entire fan base loves Thompson, which is why nowhere else in the league would feel like home to him.

“Going around the country, going around the world and people from Northern California or Warriors fans in general are just so prideful about the Warriors. And I was here before banners were hung up. So in a way, it’s our baby. You want to ride it out. I’ve just been so lucky to be a part of this franchise.

“It’d be so hard to envision myself in another uniform.”

At this point, it seems like Thompson's future is in the hands of the Warriors' front office. The veteran has no intentions of leaving the team, which is why at this point, all they need to do is find common ground on a number that best suits him moving forward.

Klay Thompson is not going anywhere, as his legacy in the NBA will always be connected to the Warriors and no other franchise.