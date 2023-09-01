Klay Thompson is confident heading into the 2023-24 season. Following a 2022-23 campaign that saw the Golden State Warriors fail to repeat as NBA champions, Thompson recently made a ring No. 5 declaration while speaking to fans in China, via the Warriors and ClutchPoints.

“To all my Chinese fans, I love you guys so much,” Thompson said. “You don’t realize how much inspiration I gain from you guys… I can’t wait to come back to China next summer with a 5th ring.”

Thompson wants to win another championship this season. His future with the Warriors is uncertain amid his expiring contract, so barring an extension it's unclear how many more opportunities he will get to win with Golden State.

Klay Thompson was once regarded as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. He's still well-respected around the league, but Thompson isn't the same player that he once was because of injuries. The future Hall-of-Famer missed all of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to various health issues. Thompson returned during the 2021-22 campaign and helped Golden State win a championship.

In 2022-23, he appeared in 69 games, the most contests he's played in since 2018-19. Overall, Thompson still flashed signs of stardom, averaging 21.9 points per game on 43.6 percent field goal and 41.2 percent 3-point shooting. It was a resurgent season and has some people around the league wondering if Thompson can still perform at an All-Star level in the NBA.

But Klay Thompson is not worried about All-Star appearances. His goal is to earn a fifth ring and bring home another championship to the Warriors.