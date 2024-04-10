The Golden State Warriors are almost certainly going to be competing in the anxiety-inducing NBA Play-In Tournament, and they are embracing the challenge. There is a chance the team can move up to the coveted No. 8 slot, which would mean that a postseason berth can be clinched with just one win instead of two, but the idea of running the gauntlet is not rattling the Dubs.
It actually appeals to them. “It would be nice to get to eight, but if we don't, it's not the end of the world,” Klay Thompson said, per Jack Winter of ClutchPoints, after the Warriors' pivotal 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. “We take a lot of motivation from the Heat last year, who I think had to play two play-in games, and they made a run all the way to the Finals.”
Being placed in a highly stressful environment like the one that defines the Play-In Tournament can take its toll. Assuming Golden State stays molten-hot (won eight of nine) and finds an opening into the NBA Playoffs, it might be running on fumes.
Though, as Thompson notes, the Miami Heat used their Play-In scare as fuel for an exhilarating and history-making Finals run only a year ago. The Warriors operate with a similar level of tenacity and intestinal fortitude that is essential for teams to draw on when they are in do-or-die mode.
“I think we're capable of a run like that,” the Splash Brother said. “Obviously can't look ahead, but whatever happens we'll all be ready and we'll all know that it can be. There's no task too tall for us, I really believe that.”
Golden State had no trouble rising to the occasion in the Crypto.com Arena, in a possible preview of what awaits the squad next week.
Klay Thompson, Warriors shine on road vs. Lakers
The Dubs (44-35, 10th in Western Conference) exploited an Anthony Davis-less Lakers group and bombarded their opponents with 3-pointers. Klay Thompson scored a team-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Steph Curry added 23 and connected on all six of his attempts from distance. Even Draymond Green participated in the 3-point palooza (5-of-7 for 15 points).
In total, Golden State drained 26 buckets from downtown (63.4 percent), just shy of its franchise record. This was not just an important win; it was a statement win that should have the West on alert. Defeating another inconsistent team like LA when it is shorthanded does not launch the Warriors into contender status on its own, but this effort showcased how cohesive they can be.
Many prepared to eulogize this franchise when injuries prevented it from advancing to the playoffs two years in a row, but they were silenced when Golden State won another championship in 2022. Now, the skepticism might be invalidated once again.
“Playoff” Jimmy Butler and an all-time great coach in Erik Spoelstra led the Heat to an incomprehensible feat in 2023, but the team also relied on its famed culture to thrive in unpromising circumstances. The Warriors' culture has helped them overcome tough times throughout the season. Who is to say it is not strong enough to survive the NBA Play-In Tournament, and beyond?