Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has earned gazillions of fans of all shapes and sizes over the years with his immense talent and pleasing personality.

It's nearly an out-of-body experience watching Curry go into one of his trademark hot streaks, while having almost a child-like joy on the hardwood.

Even celebrities have learned to adore the two-time MVP, including Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live (SNL).”

Jost and fellow star Michael Che guested on “ManningCast” on Monday and were asked about their dream host on “SNL.” Che picked actor Denzel Washington, while Jost mentioned the 37-year-old Curry.

“Steph's never done it. Maybe there's the right timing for him to do it. As hard as it is with the NBA, because it would always have to be the first show of the year or they can't do it, so he's also someone I'd love to see,” said Jost, who also goes on hot streaks on “Weekend Update.”

Michael Che & Colin Jost share their dream SNL hosts 🍿 👀 "Steph's never done it! … He's also someone I'd love to see come do it." pic.twitter.com/Lb0RDMyOss — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 25, 2025

Numerous NBA stars have hosted “SNL,” including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley. Curry's stature is up there with those guys, so it's only appropriate that he joins the club.

Curry is having a strong season with the Warriors, averaging 28.6 points on 40.4% shooting from deep, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Golden State, however, has been struggling lately, losing three straight games before facing the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Watching Curry live will always be a phenomenal experience. Perhaps it's about time that he takes his legendary touch to a different stage.