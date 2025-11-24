The Golden State Warriors will attempt to end a three-game losing skid this Monday night against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center in San Francisco.

This will just be the first meeting in the 2025-26 NBA season between the Warriors and the Jazz, but there appears to be the possibility that the Dubs are going to be without one of their cornerstones on the floor for this contest, as four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green is currently labeled with a questionable tag. Here's everything we know about Draymond Green's injury and his playing status vs. the Jazz.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Jazz

At the time of this writing, Green is questionable for the Jazz game due to a sprain in his right foot, according to the league's official injury report for Monday.

So far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the former Michigan State Spartans star forward has played in 16 of the Warriors' 18 games. He was available in Golden State's most recent outing, which was a 127-123 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.

Green stuffed the stat sheets in that contest, scoring 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 34 minutes.

The Warriors will be without veteran big man Al Horford, leaving Golden State with the potential of missing their top two big men in the battle versus the Jazz, who are also on a three-game losing streak.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Draymond Green is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, that could be determined close to tip-off.