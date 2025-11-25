The Golden State Warriors are finally in the friendly confines of Chase Center after a grueling road trip that had head coach Steve Kerr crying foul about the schedule. But their homestand did not start in an ideal fashion, losing to the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in NBA Cup action. This made their Monday night contest against the Utah Jazz that much more important to win.

So to the surprise of no one, when the Warriors started slowly against the Jazz (with Utah even leading by 11 at one point), Kerr's frustrations were bubbling over. In fact, on one defensive breakdown late in the first quarter in which the Dubs left a red-hot Keyonte George wide open for three, Kerr was so furious that he yelled at his team as he called timeout.

An animated Steve Kerr on the sidelines tonight. Warriors left Keyonte George (15 first quarter points) wide open on the weak side. Kerr (top right of screen) was already walking onto court to call timeout before it went in and started ripping into his players. pic.twitter.com/hdO1GYixO6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the huddle, Kerr could not be stopped, as he was screaming to try and light a fire underneath the Warriors squad. And it worked, as they ended up winning easily in the end, 135-117.

After the game, Kerr explained what led to him being so animated on the sidelines.

“10 minutes into the game, George is four for four from three, wide-open shots. We just lost our focus so I wanted to gently remind them that we needed to focus more,” Kerr said in his postgame presser, via ClutchPoints Warriors beat reporter Kenzo Fukuda.

Steve Kerr on the animated timeout conversation early in the first quarter: “We just lost our focus so I wanted to gently remind them that we needed to focus more.” Kerr also talked about how some of it stemmed from the defensive inconsistencies over the last couple of games. pic.twitter.com/tmjsfSBEpA — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) November 25, 2025

Whatever Kerr said in that huddle worked; the Warriors outscored the Jazz by 24 points since that fateful timeout. This Dubs team knows how to win, they just need to be reminded from time to time of what is needed out of them to come out on top.

The Stephen Curry show continues for the Warriors

The Warriors are dangerously close to being as overly reliant on Stephen Curry as they were last season prior to acquiring Jimmy Butler. But Curry is still rising to the occasion; he put up another 30-piece (31 points), as the Warriors returned to winning ways.

The Dubs' next game will be on Wednesday when they take on the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup. That Rockets team will be without Kevin Durant, while Draymond Green could be back for that contest after being absent against the Jazz.