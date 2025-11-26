The Golden State Warriors received a positive update ahead of their face-off against the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup on Wednesday after Draymond Green was listed as probable in the injury report.

Green sat out their last game versus the Utah Jazz on Monday due to a foot sprain. Golden State won, 134-117.

ClutchPoints' Brett Seigel confirmed that the 35-year-old forward is expected to play against the Rockets, although Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford will remain out due to knee tendinitis and nerve irritation, respectively. They also sat out their win over Utah.

Green suffered the foot sprain in their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-123, on Friday after Donovan Clingan landed on him during a battle for the loose ball.

With him possibly back in action, Green will once again anchor the Warrior's defense, while helping Stephen Curry orchestrate the offense. His importance to the team is hard to overstate, especially when it comes to their mental toughness and emotional balance.

Green is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. But it's not a secret that his real worth is with the game's intangibles.

It will be the first meeting between Golden State and Houston since battling in the first round of last season's playoffs. The seventh-seeded Warriors defeated the second-seeded Rockets in Game 7, with Buddy Hield memorably scoring 33 points on nine three-pointers.

Houston will probably without Kevin Durant, who's dealing with a personal matter. Durant won two titles with Golden State.

The Warriors and the Rockets each have a 1-2 record in the NBA Cup.