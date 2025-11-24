The Golden State Warriors have been a disappointment so far in the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 9-9 ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Stephen Curry has continued to impress for the most part this year, but Golden State has not been able to string together wins, particularly on the road, with any consistency.

Recently, it was revealed that Curry would be parting ways with Under Armour, the athletic company with whom he has released several signature shoes.

Now, more light is being shed on how Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark of the WNBA factored into that decision.

“Sources noted that one ‘sore point' for Curry was the attempt last year to recruit Fever G Caitlin Clark to join his brand,” reported the Sports Business Journal, via BLOOMBERG NEWS.

Instead, Clark chose to remain at Nike, where she is a key figurehead to this day.

Meanwhile, Curry is sure to be approached by other huge brands in the coming weeks in search of his next sports brand partnership, after spending the majority of his NBA career with Under Armour, beginning in 2013.

Still, at the forefront of his mind right now is likely the play of the Warriors, who have been extremely underwhelming so far this season despite Curry and Jimmy Butler both continuing to play solid basketball.

The Warriors' depth has once again been an issue this season, and the team has also had to navigate a difficult travel schedule so far this year, one that head coach Steve Kerr put the league on blast for during a recent press conference.

Still, if the Warriors are able to stay relatively healthy, they'll be expected to start turning things around once the schedule lightens up.

The Warriors and Jazz are slated to tip things off on Monday evening at 10:00 pm ET from the Bay Area.