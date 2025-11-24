The Golden State Warriors have played without Jonathan Kuminga for the past five games, and it will make six when they face the Utah Jazz, as he deals with bilateral knee tendinitis. The latest update on Kuminga sounds positive, but it seems uncertain when he will return to the floor, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“The MRI on Kuminga's knees came back clean, sources told ESPN, so there is no structural damage. He has been reporting soreness for about two weeks, and the Warriors were hopeful he would scrimmage on Sunday, but he didn't,” Slater wrote.

Head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Kuminga and said that he needs to be able to move better before he steps back out on the court.

“He said he's not moving that well, so I can't tell you what the outlook is,” Kerr said to reporters. “… He needs to feel better and be able to move better before we can put him out there.”

Article Continues Below

It has already been a rocky start for Kuminga after he and the Warriors had a long summer stare-down to agree on a new contract. Kuminga started the first few games for the Warriors and played well, but when his play declined, the Warriors started to lose. Kerr then elected to bring Kuminga off the bench, but then he was shortly injured.

The trade rumors have begun to come back up, and sources have also said that Kuminga feels like he's the scapegoat again.

If the Warriors wanted to trade him, they would have to wait until January to do so. It's not certain if that's the move they want to make, but there also has to be a market for him. As of now, the best thing to do is to wait until he returns from injury and hope that he can return to the form he was in when the season started.