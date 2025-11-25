The Golden State Warriors have been up and down so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 10-9 following a comfortable home win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. The Warriors have played the last several games without wing Jonathan Kuminga, who has been out of the lineup due to knee tendinitis.

Recently, NBA insider Anthony Slater of The Athletic gave the latest update on Kuminga's status moving forward.

“Asked Jonathan Kuminga on the way out of the locker room last night about his return from knee tendinitis: ‘Soon,' he said. Didn’t give a specific date but sounded like his plan was to increase court activity this week. He’s missed the last six games,” reported Slater on X, formerly Twitter.

Kuminga had gotten off to a relatively strong start to the year for the Warriors prior to the injury, coming off an offseason in which he and the team were embroiled in a long contract dispute before they finally came to terms shortly before the campaign got underway.

Article Continues Below

Still, the Warriors' depth as a whole has been lackluster so far this year, with players like Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford, and Quentin Post frustrating the fanbase with their inconsistent play, and Stephen Curry also suffering through some uncharacteristic rough games (although he has had some excellent ones as well).

Overall, the fact that the Warriors only sit at 10-9 despite having a relatively easy schedule so far and not suffering too many injury setbacks outside of Kuminga is certainly not a great sign, and with a roster as old as this one, it's not exactly wise to project that things will get better from here.

In any case, the Warriors are set to next take the floor on Wednesday evening at home against the Houston Rockets. That game will tip off at 10:00 pm ET.