Klay Thompson's dad, Mychal Thompson, doesn't see the sharpshooter going anywhere amid concerns about his future with the Dubs.

The 33-year-old Thompson is entering the final year of the $189.9 million contract he signed with the Warriors back in 2019. He is going to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. While he is largely expected to sign an extension or a new deal before he hits free agency, though, nothing is certain until he officially inks one. Not to mention that the lack of contract extension talks between Klay and the Dubs has naturally generated some fears about his future.

Mychal, however, expressed his belief that the Warriors wouldn't let his son walk away in free agency. In fact, he sees Klay, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney being Dubs lifers.

“It makes sense. For him, Draymond and Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too. That boy is a Warrior through and through. He needs to retire as a Warrior after another 10 or 12 more years, too,” Mychal said, per Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

For what it's worth, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said last July that he wants Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to retire as Warriors. That certainly bodes well for Thompson and his upcoming contract negotiations with the team.

“Certainly, we'd like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors. That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen,” Lacob said at the time.

Hopefully, though, fans get to see something done sooner rather than later. After all, Thompson and the Warriors wouldn't want the questions about Thompson's future linger throughout the season.