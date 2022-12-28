By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Klay Thompson played a big part in the Golden State Warriors’ 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at home Tuesday night, but whether he will be able to play on the second leg of a back-to-back remains up in the air. It is very much likely that he will not be able to get the green light to play Wednesday against the visiting Utah Jazz, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Klay Thompson is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Jazz, second game of a back-to-back. He played 38 minutes tonight.

If it were up to Thompson, though, he will be out there on the floor to face the Jazz.

“Hope so, but the training staff, that’s up to them,” Thompson said in the postgame press conference following Golden State’s victory against the Hornets, per 95.7 The Game. “It’d be fun, though.”

With the Warriors missing both Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry due to injuries, Thompson was the one who led Golden State in the Hornets game, dropping 29 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field with five 3-pointers on 12 attempts from deep. Jordan Poole, meanwhile, chipped in 24 points in 35 minutes.

An absence by Thompson Wednesday would leave another big hole in the Warriors’ offense, with Wiggins and Curry still not available to see action. Should Thompson gets ruled out eventually, the Warriors will lean heavily on Poole for scoring while James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Donte DiVincenzo will all be asked to produce more.

So far this season, Thompson is averaging 18.7 points per game on just 39.7 percent shooting from the floor.