By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Safe to say that Dillon Brooks isn’t too popular in the Golden State Warriors’ locker room. Klay Thompson confirmed that after he started talking some trash toward the end of their Christmas game win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Check out Klay Thompson chirping at a floor-bound Dillon Brooks after connecting on a jumper to put the Warriors up 16 with just a few minutes left to play.

Klay Thompson hits a jumper on Dillon Brooks and taunts him as he trips to the ground 🍿 pic.twitter.com/aKOWvhUn6L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked about the fiery moment with Dillon Brooks. He didn’t mince words in calling out the Grizzlies for their “premature talk”.

“Man, they was talking about ‘dynasty’ and all that. You can’t talk ‘dynasty’ when you haven’t won before. I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. I mean, you’ve got to sacrifice your body. I thought that was premature talk to even mention that word.”

Despite the heated words, Thompson still had to give the Grizzlies props for not backing down against a more established Warriors side.

“They bring the best out of us and I think we do the same. Even though we don’t like them, we’ve got to respect them cause they’re a threat,” Klay Thompson continued.

"You can't talk dynasty when you haven't won before … I thought that was premature talk." —Klay after beating the Grizzlies on Christmas pic.twitter.com/mBR1Uq5h7I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2022

The Warriors have proven this season that they can step up and play at a championship level when the opponent evokes it out of them. Not only did they stomp the Grizzlies without Stephen Curry, but they also handled the Boston Celtics in their Finals rematch. This isn’t your normal 16-18 team.