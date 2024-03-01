The Golden State Warriors had no problem handling the New York Knicks on Thursday night after winning the game 110-99. However, issues occurred when the team took the plane to their next destination.
Golden State's team plane reportedly faced mechanical issues before departing from New York, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. As a result, the Warriors' plane was delayed into early Friday morning.
“The Warriors plane was delayed getting out of New York last night, I'm told. Mechanical issue. They didn't take off until nearly 5 a.m. Didn't land until after 6 a.m. The team didn't get to their hotel in Toronto until after 7 a.m. They face the Raptors tonight.”
That's a tough turnaround for the Warriors. Hopefully, the players found a way to get the rest they need for Friday night's matchup. There's a chance Golden State could be sluggish against the Toronto Raptors. But we'll only know for sure at tip-off.
Oddly enough, the New Orleans Pelicans had similar problems just days ago. Luckily for both franchises, the planes were simply delayed and didn't suffer any issues while up in the air. It's a weird coincidence the Warriors' plane suffered the same mechanical problems leaving from the same city.
Golden State takes on Toronto at 7:30 P.M. Eastern on Friday night. So, the team has roughly 12 hours to get ready for the game. That should be plenty of time for everyone to prepare for the contest properly. We're just glad everyone is safe and wasn't harmed in some sort of accident.