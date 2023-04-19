Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis Monday. Unfortunately, that’s not the first time punishment has come his way either, earning a reputation as one of the dirtier players in the league.

In the wake of his latest antics, r/NBA on Reddit made a compilation video highlighting some of Green’s dirtiest plays over the years, but there were a few missing, including the Steven Adams kick and his suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Regardless, pure entertainment:

r/NBA made a compilation of Draymond Green's antics over the years lmao pic.twitter.com/i9sZCP1XQd — x – Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) April 18, 2023

For context, here is Draymond Green with the infamous “nut punch” on LeBron James:

Draymond with the sneaky nut punch on LeBron: pic.twitter.com/K6VeKMR3q3 — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) June 11, 2016

Then… the Adams karate kick in the conference finals that year:

LOL Draymond Green straight up karate kicked Steven Adams in the nuts pic.twitter.com/ykBOzHEdey — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2016

Just absolutely uncalled for. There is no question Draymond Green is extremely important to the Warriors, but he is a nasty player. And now, he could be costing Golden State the series because of his actions, with Steve Kerr’s squad potentially looking at a 0-3 hole if they lose again on Thursday night.

For what it’s worth, the Dubs are “livid” over this latest suspension and didn’t believe it was warranted. I mean, Sabonis is now questionable for Game 3 because of it. Plus, the NBA also announced Wednesday that Green received punishment partly due to being a “repeat offender”. This type of thing has happened far too many times before and the league wasn’t going to let him get away with it.

In some world, Green probably thinks what he did was just fine. Sabonis did grab his leg, but proceeding to step on him was simply unnecessary. There’s no other way to put it.