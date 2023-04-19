Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly not the biggest fans of Draymond Green’s recent suspension. In fact, they are apparently “livid” with the decision according Adrian Wojnarowski, per Get Up on Twitter.

“The Warriors, one word, livid,” Wojnarowski said of the Warriors’ reaction to Green’s suspension. “They were… certainly didn’t agree with the one game suspension. I think they were surprised at it. No question about that.”

Golden State is in a difficult spot heading into Game 3. Not only is Green set to miss the affair as a result of the suspension, but they also trail the Sacramento Kings 2-0 in their NBA Playoffs series. The Warriors’ primary hope heading into the game is their impressive play at home. They need to rebound in front of their home fans in order to avoid going down 3-0 in the series.

The NBA recently addressed the Green suspension and revealed why they ultimately made their decision.

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension,” NBA Executive VP Joe Dumars said, per Wojnarowski.

The “repeat offender” comment is something that stands out. Draymond Green has dealt with his share of on-court controversies for the Warriors over the years. He’s been labeled as a dirty player by some, while others simply believe he’s an aggressive player. Regardless, his previous actions seem to have played a role in the league’s decision.

The Warriors have a long road ahead of them, but counting out Golden State is never an easy thing to do.