Stephen Curry is reportedly listed as questionable with a knee injury for the Warriors-Thunder game on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Golden State is looking to bounce back after falling to the Thunder on Thursday. There is reportedly a chance that Stephen Curry will be able to play in the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry is questionable for Saturday night, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Kerr reportedly added that Friday's practice will go a long way in determining Curry's availability against the Thunder.

Given Kerr's comments on Curry's potential availability, Kevon Looney's take on Curry's return to practice bodes well for the superstar guard's chances of playing Saturday.

“He looked like Steph. He looked good,” Looney said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “At this level, guys are great at hiding if they’re hurt, so I don’t know if he felt great but he looked great.”

Stephen Curry close to Warriors return

Curry has been dealing with knee soreness. He underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed no structural damage. Although Curry received that positive update, his timeline for a return was still uncertain.

And it remains uncertain for now. The fact that Curry is being listed as questionable as opposed to doubtful or even out is obviously a tremendous sign. Even if Curry doesn't play Saturday, he is seemingly trending toward returning soon.

Curry, at 35-years old, has been a bright spot for the Warriors amid the team's otherwise mediocre performance. The future Hall-of-Famer is averaging 30.7 points per game on 48.8 percent field goal and 44.6 percent three-point shooting across 11 contests.

He has not displayed any signs of slowing down even at 35. The question is whether or not Golden State's roster can step up around Curry.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have underperformed, while Draymond Green was recently suspended for an altercation with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The good news is that the season is still young. There is time for the Warriors to turn things around and start winning games, something that will be much easier once Stephen Curry officially returns from his injury.