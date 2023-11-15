Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry received some good news on his right knee injury suffered against the Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry didn't play in Tuesday night's heated matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore right knee, but he received some good news today. Curry underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury to his right knee, but the MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, according to a social media post and injury update via the Warriors' public relations department.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/O7SOZNu7l5 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 15, 2023

Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Stephen Curry's right knee has no structural damage and that he will be re-evaluated again this week, signaling it could be just a few short games out instead of a much longer injury for the star guard.

Curry, 35, had appeared in all of Golden State's first 11 games before the injury. Curry is averaging 30.7 points per game on the season but hasn't received much offensive support from his teammates. The Warriors have started out the year slow with a 6-6 record and have struggled to acclimate Chris Paul into the offense. The Warriors rank just 14th in Offensive Rating so far this season, despite the brilliant scoring efforts from Curry.

The Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and Saturday this week. While Curry has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the upstart Thunder, it's still possible Curry could be back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup.

We'll have more updates on Stephen Curry's right knee injury and game status for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder as they become available.