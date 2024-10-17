The New York Liberty is now just one win away from securing the 2024 WNBA title, thanks to Sabrina Ionescu. With the game tied at 77, Ionescu nailed a game-winning three-pointer to clinch an 80-77 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. NBA legend Steph Curry was among those praising Ionescu's clutch performance

Curry hyped Ionescu with a three-word message on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Call game them @sabrina_i20.”

Ionescu drilled a 30+ foot bomb from rainbow country, securing the Liberty’s 80-77 win with just one second left.

Sabrina Ionescu doing Stephen Curry-like things in the WNBA Finals

It's hardly surprising that Ionescu can sink a shot from over 30 feet away. Last season, she faced off against one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, Stephen Curry, during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Liberty star challenged The Chef for the win, putting considerable pressure on the Splash Brother. She clinched the game with a deep shot, setting a historic mark for the WNBA Finals for the Liberty. New York now stands on the brink of securing its first-ever title in franchise history.

Curry, known for his own long-range heroics, would certainly appreciate what fueled Sabrina Ionescu’s fire in Game 3. Just before the game, Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, a selection she clearly felt was a snub. Taking it personally, she responded in style, making a statement not only with her game-winning shot but also by sending a message to the league.

“I mean, that was just a great All-WNBA second-team performance,” Ionescu subtly remarked.

Despite struggling for most of the game, with just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, the Liberty sharpshooter stayed composed when it mattered most. In the clutch, she confidently sank the game-winning shot, helping the Liberty regain homecourt advantage in the series.

Ionescu coming in clutch for the New York Liberty

Ionescu downplayed her game-winning shot, instead praising Breanna Stewart for leading the team to victory. Ionescu emphasized that Stewart's outstanding contribution of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks was key to the Liberty’s comeback, ensuring her teammate received the credit she deserved.

The Liberty was down by 15 at one point, but Breanna Stewart's dominant two-way performance kept the Liberty in the game. Stewart was crucial in closing the gap, scoring 13 straight points between the third and fourth quarters, paving the way for Ionescu’s game-winning shot.

Ionescu made her impact felt late in the game. Before hitting the logo 3-pointer to secure the victory, she drilled another clutch 3 with 55 seconds remaining, giving the Liberty a 77-73 lead.

Had their stars not risen to the occasion, The Liberty could have faced a challenging scenario, with an elimination Game 4 taking place in Minnesota. However, by securing the win, the Liberty ensured they maintain homecourt advantage for a possible series decider, even if they lose the next game.

New York now stands just one victory away from securing its first WNBA championship in franchise history. With 19 playoff appearances since their inaugural season in 1997, the Liberty have yet to claim a title. Ionescu's game-winning shot has positioned them on the verge of achieving that ultimate goal.