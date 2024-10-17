The New York Liberty stunned the Minnesota Lynx at home in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals thanks to an incredible game-winner by Sabrina Ionescu that put New York up 80-77 with only a second remaining. Prior to the game, Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, along with teammate Jonquel Jones, while Breanna Stewart earned a spot on the First Team. Superstar rookie Caitlin Clark also garnered First Team honors. After their Game 3 win, the Lynx guard appeared to throw some shade at the WNBA award voters.

“That was just a great All-WNBA Second Team performance,” she said during the postgame interview, via WNBA writer Myles Ehrlich on X, formerly Twitter.

WNBA Finals Game 3: Liberty def. Lynx, Liberty leads series 2-1

Sabrina Ionescu's shot propelled the Liberty to a game away from winning their first WNBA Finals in six attempts, sending the Lynx back to the drawing board for Game 4.

The Lynx had enjoyed a 15-point lead at one point, behind Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier playing all 40 minutes and finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. However, the Liberty refused to lose, scratching and clawing until they gave themselves a chance to win in the final seconds.

Meanwhile, Kayla McBride also played 38 minutes for the Lynx, contributing with 19 points, but an ill-timed gamble for a steal gave Ionescu enough space to shoot from way behind the line.

“I feel like I was able to get a little separation in range and get a really good shot to go,” Ionescu said, via a report from the Associated Press. While the Lynx guard only scored 13 points in Game 3, her last three proved to be the most important.

Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart led the Liberty's charge in the second half to erase the double-digit deficit. She scored 22 of the Liberty's 45 points in the second half, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

“We know we're one game away from winning the championship, and I think they are going to give us their best shot. They are going to give everything they have got, and you know what, so are we,” Stewart said after the game.

Looking ahead

If anyone knows the difficulty of winning a close-out game, it's Stewart, who already has two rings from her time with the Seattle Storm. Besides the desperation of a team on the brink, the Lynx will also play at home.

Game 3 set a new Lynx attendance record at Target Center, and the team hopes the fans will give them enough lift to force a deciding Game 5 back in New York.

The Liberty better not think that the Lynx are laying down after Game 3. Anything can happen in a winner-take-all game, and a sloppy performance will spell the difference between their first ring and another Finals flameout.