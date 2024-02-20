Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry have a special bond.

NBA All-Star weekend was not the first to feature a battle of the sexes battle. Some of these historic games were done on the tennis courts and other sports as well. Nonetheless, Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry had the eyes of everyone in the world when they duked out for bragging rights and the title belt. The New York Liberty star could not have been more thankful for the opportunity to go up against the Golden State Warriors legend.

Sabrina Ionescu could not help but give a lot of thanks to Stephen Curry after the NBA All-Star weekend. The Liberty star expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post with the caption, “History was made! Being able to compete alongside my friend, mentor, and one of my idols @stephencurry30 will be a moment I’ll never forget. Blessed to continue to grow the game and inspire!”

There is no certainty whether or not the Liberty star will get to have a chance for a rematch. However, fans already have ideas for making it better next year. They want to add Damian Lillard and Iowa women's basketball legend Caitlin Clark to the mix. It would bring the four greatest shooters in the world all together and make the event more competitive.

With the NBA All-Star game and Slam Dunk Contest losing their notoriety over time, featuring the Liberty star in the next edition of the weekend could improve the viewing experience of Saturday night.

The Warriors legend dismantles the Liberty star

Ionescu did so well that if she had joined the three-point contest that night, she would have been the top-scorer. Her 26 points were but she was just not in the right event. Curry got 29 points to win the first edition of this matchup. The Warriors legend immediately started to blaze up during the first rack. He then kept the momentum up and made it look like the rim was very wide.

The Liberty star is surely not going to allow Curry to just get away with it. Hopefully, she asks for a rematch and gets it such that Saturday night will get more exciting come next season.