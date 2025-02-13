The Golden State Warriors dropped a rough game to the Dallas Mavericks by the score of 111-107 on Wednesday, and they now have to get ready for a quick turnaround to play the second game of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets on Thursday before the All-Star break, and Steve Kerr made his displeasure with the schedule known in his postgame press conference, while also saying he is not sure if his veteran players will be able to play against the Rockets.

“I don't know, we'll talk to Rick after,” Steve Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Tough back-to-back, and you know, that's what makes this loss even more frustrating, is that we're gonna get into Houston at 3 o'clock whatever it is because the NBA, in its infinite wisdom, makes us play an 8:45 game and they clearly don't care about rest or better health. It's just ratings and all that stuff, so I get it. The whole league's gotta do it, and so it is what it is, we gotta strap it up and get ready for tomorrow.”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if players like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will be able to play. Butler was charged with an offensive foul on a crucial possession late in the game. Every game is important for the Warriors in the Western Conference playoff race, so it would be ideal if those three could play and potentially help the team get a win heading into the All-Star break. This is while the Warriors are dealing with the absence of Jonathan Kuminga due to injury.

This upcoming game will decide if the Warriors will be above or below .500 going into the break, as the loss to the Mavericks dropped them to 27-27 overall. Kyrie Irving devastated the Warriors with 42 points. After the loss, the Warriors are sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, and a game behind the Sacramento Kings for ninth. To make matters worse, the Mavericks are now 1.5 games ahead of Golden State.

A win against the Rockets would be huge for the Warriors going into the All-Star break.