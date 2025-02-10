The Golden State Warriors could be getting a key piece of their core back in the lineup very soon.

Jonathan Kuminga is progressing in his rehab from an ankle injury and could return after the All-Star Break.

Via Warriors PR:

“Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suffered a sprained right ankle on January 4 vs. Memphis and has missed the last 18 games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Kuminga is making good progress. He has started on-court workouts and is expected to progress and be incorporated into team practices after the All-Star break. He will be re-evaluated again in 10 days.”

As mentioned, Kuminga has missed the last 18 games after spraining his ankle. The 22-year-old has put up very solid numbers in 2024-25, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 34.5% from three-point land. He was averaging 26 minutes of action per night.

When Kuminga does in fact return, he should get his fair share of playing time off the bench for the new-look Warriors, who just traded for Jimmy Butler. The hope is Butler can help Golden State make a playoff push. They've really been struggling, sitting at 26-26. That puts them in 11th place in the Western Conference.

While Steve Kerr's squad is just three games out of sixth for the final playoff spot, the focus right now is simply stringing together wins. If Butler's debut was any indication, the Dubs could be in for some good times. The veteran dropped 25 points in a huge win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, while Stephen Curry scored 34.

Golden State is next in action on Monday night against the depleted Milwaukee Bucks, who are without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard is also questionable with hamstring soreness.

Kuminga will give the Warriors a scoring punch post All-Star break. Hopefully, he continues to have a smooth recovery process because Golden State could definitely use his presence.