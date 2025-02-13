The Golden State Warriors' perfect run in the Jimmy Butler III era ended with a 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Struggles at finishing at the rim, poor three-point shooting, and a scorching performance from Kyrie Irving all contributed to their defeat.

Officials overturned Butler’s game-tying layup with 17.6 seconds left, ruling that Irving had established a legal guarding position after the Warriors challenged the offensive foul. Along with drawing Butler’s charge, Irving led the Mavericks with 42 points on 15-of-25 shooting, while former Warriors star Klay Thompson added 17 points.

Jimmy Butler appears to be back in All-Star form after being traded from the Miami Heat. However, after the game, he expressed frustration with his performance.

“I hate turning the ball over,” the newest Warrior said in a post game interview. “I don't think that's what I'm supposed to be doing. That's tough. I gotta be better. Damn sure late game, at that. It is what it is now.”

In 35 minutes, Butler recorded 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and a block while committing three turnovers and three fouls. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, and posted a 53.5% true shooting percentage, finishing with a -17 plus-minus.

The Golden State Warriors coming up short against a depleted Dallas Mavericks squad

Butler has maintained a low turnover rate throughout his career, averaging just 1.6 per game and staying under two per game since the 2021-22 season with Miami. Despite committing three turnovers in this matchup, he wasn’t alone, as three other Warriors also recorded at least three.

The Warriors kicked off their Texas back-to-back in Dallas, facing a Mavericks squad missing its top four big men due to injuries. With a three-game win streak on the line, Golden State had a prime opportunity to exploit Dallas’ depleted frontcourt. However, things didn’t go as planned.

Golden State controlled the glass and capitalized in the paint, but Dallas countered with superior three-point shooting. Led by Kyrie Irving’s 42-point explosion, the depleted Mavericks secured a much needed win.

Jimmy Butler is still working his way back to full conditioning, and it showed in this game. He lacked the same energy he displayed on Saturday and Monday, making it harder for him to carry the offensive burden as effectively.

The Warriors forward still contributed across the board and had some impressive moments, but his slower pace took a toll on his overall performance. It impacted his shooting efficiency, led to three turnovers, and weakened his defense. Considering the circumstances, though, he deserves some slack.

Both teams wrap up their back-to-backs on Thursday night, with the Warriors facing the Rockets in Houston and the Mavericks hosting the Heat.